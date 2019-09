Kathmandu, 18 September: There is Dengue havoc in the entire country. Health Minister Upendra Yadav went to attend the meeting of the South Asian Ministers organised in India by World Health Organisation.

He spent six days in India. Again, the Minister is leaving for two weeks long trip.

Minister Yadav, since he assumed office one year ago, has already visited foreign countries for more than 25 times, reports Nagarik daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service