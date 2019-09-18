Hopeless system and helpless citizens

By PR Pradhan

Morning shows the day, it is said! How was the morning and how was the day, let us assume for now!

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli returned home after undergoing treatment in Singapore. His treatment was possible in Kathmandu hospitals, according to the physicians. But he chose to go to Singapore as he didn’t trust the local experts and local hospitals.

The government is not going to bear the costs for his treatment, except for the airfare to and from Kathmandu, according to the government spokesman. Some controversial businessmen have learnt to have sponsored the treatment expenditures. It is sure, the businessmen never do a business where there is a loss. They will refund the investment from another channel. When such controversial businessmen sponsored the treatment expenditures, they will wait for being rewarded with some big projects and the Prime Minister should pay special consideration for the businessmen. If the businessmen are involved in corruption or commission giving, the PM should close his eyes towards their activities. Although the PM has said that he will never want to see the faces of those corrupt people, he is encircled by all such people in Baluatar itself, and from morning till night, they are in Baluatar and they have the excess to reach the PM’s bedroom.

This is an example how the PM and his government is promoting and encouraging commission and corruption.

Sharada Adhikari is the proprietor of the Shailung Construction Company. This company has occupied many construction projects, including the construction of the Kalanki-Thankot road, Tokha-Nuwakot road and the Bhaktapur-Nagarkot road. All the projects should have been completed years ago but they are yet to be completed and the government, instead of blacklisting the construction company, is planning to extend another one year for the completion of the projects. To recall, Adhikari is the owner of the house in Khumaltar where NCP co-chair Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda is residing.

The recent development is that in spite of taking action against Adhikari and his company, the Melamchi Drinking Water Project has rewarded the very controversial company for constructing the water-tanks and also expansion of pipeline under the Melamchi project. Prachanda’s daughter-in-law is the Minister for Drinking Water under which the Melamchi Project falls.

To escape possible action from the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), the government is endorsing the projects from the cabinet level. Corruption analysts say, this is the planned corruption practiced in Nepal. The government amended many laws but it didn’t wish to empower the CIAA for looking after the irregularities in the projects endorsed through a cabinet decision.

This “loktantra” has not been able to perform properly because the CIAA has no strength to catch big fishes and it is spending time by catching small fishes. In India, powerful former minister P Chitambaram is in police custody on the charge of corruption. In Pakistan, two former prime ministers are facing jail terms on corruption charges. Unfortunately, in Nepal, even if we produce necessary evidences of ministers being involved in corruption, the CIAA will not dare to take any action against them.

The powerful committee in the federal parliament has prepared a report on the above four billion rupees worth commission that was taken while purchasing the two wide-body aircraft for NAC. It is said that all the major political parties have enjoyed the commission amount received from the purchase deal. The CIAA has opened the file but no one can say when the investigation on the irregularities will be completed.

The private sector airlines are adding aircraft to expand their flights to different destinations. Unfortunately, the aircraft belonging to the Nepal Airlines Corporation, a government undertaking, is found grounded at the Tribhuvan International Airport. After all why? The very airlines was running in profit during the panchayat days. Why it could not secure profit in the “loktantrik” era, some one must explain to the public?

Nepalis in the age-group when they are young and hardworking are going abroad as they don’t get good jobs in the country. Above 6 million youths are shedding their sweat in the Gulf countries. All the industries run under the government, which were earning profit during the panchayat days, have been closed. Why this “loktantra” could not smoothly handle such industries?

There are above 40 thousand elected people’s representatives in the three governments – federal, provincial and local — who are receiving monthly salary and other facilities just like the government employees. Besides, they have assigned advisors and experts at different levels and they enjoy government facilities including salary and vehicles. In this way, the political system has been transformed into an employment institution for the political leaders and their near and dear ones. In the past, specially during the panchyat days, politics was considered as social service and political leaders were found contributing for the society. Currently, the present system has given the message that nothing is available at free of cost and political leaders also should get money for their works.

To meet the salaries and facilities of such a huge number of political employees, the three governments have increased taxes rampantly to be paid by the general people. Experts say, among the South Asian countries, Nepal is the highest tax collecting country.

Political leaders are enjoying a luxurious life, on the other hand, the general public are experiencing difficult days. Has Baburam Bhattarai or Pushpakamal Dahal have anything to say about the present system they have introduced?