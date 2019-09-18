  • Wednesday 18th September 2019
People's Review

Horse racing on Mid-Autumn Festival in Sichuan

  Published on: September 18, 2019

    • September 13 was this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival falling on the 15th day of the 8th month in Chinese traditional calendar. Litang, the “hometown of Chinese Tibetan horse racing culture” in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan province, celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival in a special way.
    At the Bayi Racecourse on the edge of Litang County, , more than 100 riders from the surrounding counties such as Daocheng in Garze Prefecture and Shangri-La in south China’s Yunnan Province participated in four races, including one of 2,000 meters and one of 10,000 meters. The two-day competition brought a “visual feast” to local people for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

