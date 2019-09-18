Israeli medical team in Dhulikhel

By Our Reporter

The Israel embassy in medical collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Dhulikhel Hospital and Siddhi Memorial Foundation (SMF) conducted a week long program on “Women and Children Health” at Dhulikhel Hospital and SMF. The delegation consisting 5 Israeli senior doctors (Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Neonatologist & Radiologist) from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, a leading Israeli hospital that hosts 1.8 million patient visits every year, had travelled to Nepal on 9 September and concluded its mission on 16 September. During their stay, they shared their expertise, conducted workshops and CME (Continuing Medical Education) on Pediatric and Gynecology with the doctors and staffs of Dhulikhel Hospital and SMF. Likewise, the Nepali medical professionals were exposed to new life-saving technologies in the field of pediatric, obstetrics and gynecology. The highly useful medical equipment brought from Israel were donated to the hospitals with a hope to be able to better treat, improve patient outcomes and save lives of mothers and newborns. Moreover, the possibilities of future collaborations were discussed.

The week-long program was concluded with a Closing Ceremony, jointly organized by the Embassy of Israel and GATE-Global Academy of Tourism & Hospitality Education today, 16 Sept 2019 at GATE College, Mandikhatar. Honourable Mr. Upendra Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population graced the event as the Chief Guest. Diplomats, bureaucrats, and dignitaries from various sectors attended the event.

Speaking during the event, H.E. Mr. Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel said, “I would like to thank the Israeli doctors who came all the way from Israel and did a wonderful job for the Nepalese people. I really appreciate all the doctors and participants for their active participation and warm hospitality. We look forward to future cooperations in the health sector.”

Dr. Ronit Almog, the Head of Bringing New Lives into the world from Tel Aviv Medical Center in Israel said, “This is our 5th delegation in the last year. Our aim is to reduce fetal and maternal morbidity and mortality in developing nations. We met warm and welcoming medical teams, had a great cooperation. We saw a very good health level and system in Nepal and lok forward for future mutual cooperation.”

Prof. Dr. Ram Kantha Makaju Shrestha, Vice Chancellor of Kathmandu University, praised the Israel’s innovation and start ups. He expressed that their knowledge should be shared and looks forward to collaborations in future as well.

Thanking the medical delegation for their support and encouragement, Dr. Shyam Sundar Dhaubhadel, Founder President of Siddhi Memorial Foundation said that Nepal is a toddler, Israel is a grown up sister and that Israel has to share their expertise and Nepal has to learn.

Speaking at the ceremony, Honorable Deputy Prime Minister Yadav said, “Nepal and Israel have been enjoying the cordial relationship since 1960. Since then, Israel has been supporting and cooperating in different sectors of health, education, agriculture and others. Nepal really appreciates Israeli support and wish for cooperations in the future as well.”

The Embassy has been conducting various activities to mark 71st Independence of Israel, this project also being one of them, and it hopes to continue such programs in the future to give out to the community.

About Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov)

It is a leading Israeli hospital in the field of Gynecology and Obstetrics and has the largest acute care facility in Israel, treating about 400,000 patients and hosting 1.8 million patient visits per year. A 1500-bed world-class governmental academic medical center, it serves a population of one million people, including residents from the greater Tel Aviv area and visitors to the metropolis. The delegations of the hospital has travelled to other developing countries in earlier years with the mission to train local clinicians, implement clinical practices and advance medical skills in countries where the rates of pregnancy complications and maternal and infant mortality rates are among the highest in the world.