Japan gives medical equipment worth Rs 8.5m

By Our Reporter

The Japanese embassy has gifted an X-ray, ultrasound, computer radiography (CR) machine, and electrocardiogram (ECG) machines among others to the

Labor, Women and Child Welfare Council in Bhaktapur. The equipment is valued at an equivalent of NPR 8.5 million. The equipment were handed over to the Council by the Japanese diplomat amidst a function on 17 September.

The Japanese diplomat said the grassroots level support from the Japan government aims to enhance bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal and promote people-to-people support. The official said he hoped that the grant could enable more people in the district to access services at the Community Health Center.