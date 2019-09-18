  • Wednesday 18th September 2019
NAC suggested to go for public limited company

  • Published on: September 18, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 18 September: The Taskforce formed to recommend suggestion for survival of Nepal Airlines Company has recommended 13-point suggestions, including converting the Corporation into a public limited company.

    The Corporation is facing daily loss worth 10 million rupees, the Taskforce has reported.

    Since the Corporation decided to replace Boeing aircraft by Airbus, there was lack of necessary homework, the report states.

    The Airlines, after taking decision of introducing new aircraft, has neglected to produce necessary manpower including pilots and engineers and also identifying flight destinations for its new aircraft.

    The Taskforce led by former Tourism Ministry secretary Sushil Ghimire has stated that the Corporation had to manage flight destinations immediately after arrival of the aircraft but the Corporation has been failed while doing so.

    If necessary preparation was done immediately after ordering for the aircraft, the Corporation should not have faced the present loss, the Taskforce has reported.

    The Taskforce has expressed dissatisfaction on the performance of the present management as well.

    The Team has also suggested the government to patronize the Corporation.

    To save the national flag carrier the Taskforce has prescribed 13 suggestions including transformation of the Corporation into a public limited company under the public-private partnership.

