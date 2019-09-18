Nepal in diplomatic dilemma

By Shambhu Ram Joshi

Diplomatic policies must be directed by the nation’s interests. At present most of the political leaders in the country criticize the diplomatic skills of late king Mahendra naming it as Mahendra Path of nationalism, which was latter followed by king Birendra also. The very patriotic stance was helpful to secure the prestige and height of the nation in international forums where the voices of the kings of Nepal were listened with great importance. The kings were highly respected by the foreign leaders.

The two kings, during the cold war era, were able to demonstrate Nepal’s importance and also were able to influence the American and Russian block. Also, contributions of capable diplomats of those days cannot be ignored. Personalities such as Keshar Bahadur K.C., Prof. Yadu Nath Khanal, Jharendra Narayan Singh, among others, introduced themselves as the real diplomats. Their diplomatic capability and strong support from the kings helped to demonstrate Nepal’s successful diplomacy in the global politics. The kings in the Panchayat days always respected the principle of meritocracy to a great extent.

Clearly, if Nepal’s diplomacy during the kings’ days is compared to now, it there is a huge gap and our diplomats have failed in their work to promote the country.

The basic thing is that our diplomatic activities must not irritate and hinder the security concern of any of the nations in the name of pleasing another one.

The double standard policy of our political leaders has confused the Nepalis, as well as, the foreign leaders. The government’s outstanding policy is to follow non-aligned foreign policy and develop bilateral relations without comparing the existing relations with any other countries. Nepal may strengthen relations with the US without denouncing her relations with China or any other countries as well. Accordingly, in relations with China, Nepal may not talk about her relations with the US.

However, there is lack of consistency in practicing diplomacy by our political leaders. Although, Nepali leaders never forget to say their firm stance on one-China policy, but in the meantime, they are found closing their eyes in the free-Tibet activities taking place in the country. From such an act, the Chinese leaders have become suspicious with them.

Whether Nepal will join the Indo-Pacific Strategy, formulated by the Americans, the government has not made it clear. Also, Nepal, although it joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), it has not been able to take benefits from this initiative. Even after signing of the agreement, Nepal has spent three years without any achievement.

Recently, contradictory statements by both the Chinese and American authorities on Nepal’s foreign policy have created a great deal of confusion to the Nepali people. Nepali citizens should know the reality.

The statement against the USA on the issue of Venezuela by Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, co-chair of the ruling party had made America angry and suspicious. It became confusing to know about the government’s foreign policy as co-chairman of the ruling party was taking side with the American rival in Venezuela.

Again, the eldest son of the Venezuela’s controversial President visited Kathmandu at the invitation of one of the sister organizations of the ruling party. Such activities of the ruling party have made the foreign leaders suspicious on what is the Nepali foreign policy!