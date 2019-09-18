PM Oli’s health

By Our Reporter

These days, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is rarely going out of Baluatar, his official residence. The PM was absent at the Indiajatra Festival in Bashantapur Durwar last week. President Bidhya Bhandari, VP Nandabahadur Pun and other VIPs were present there.

Accordingly, the PM was scheduled to inaugurate the operation of electric buses introduced by the Sundar Transportation in the Valley. At the last hours, the PM cancelled his attendance there and Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel inaugurated operation of the electric buses.

On 11 September PM Oli went to the Teaching Hospital for medical check-up. It was a follow-up check since he underwent plasmapheresis treatment in Singapore.

According to the physicians, a tube was implanted in Oli’s nerve in his neck for plasmapheresis treatment (catheter) in Singapore. To remove the tube, Oli had gone to the hospital.

According to physicians observing him, the tube was removed from his neck.

Physicians have remarked, Oli is a kidney patient, besides, after plasmapheresis treatment, there is always threat of infection in his kidney and urine. Also, there is always threat of a heart attack.

Sushma Swaraj ex-Indian minister, a kidney transplant patient, recently died of heart attack and another ex-minister Arun Jaitley, also a kidney transplant patient, died of infection in India. Therefore, those who have undergone kidney transplant treatment, are not allowed to conduct heavy jobs.

Plasmapheresis is not a process to cure the kidney problem permanently. This may keep the kidneys functioning about 50 percent only. Therefore, regular follow-up check is needed for such patients.

Presently, the cretinaine level in Oli’s body is okay, nevertheless, Oli should take more rest and escape any possibility of infection or heart attack, say physicians.