  • Wednesday 18th September 2019
Prachanda instructs party cadres to tackle anti-federalism forces

  • Published on: September 18, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal who has been unnecessarily expressing his ire against the former king for the past few months, has instructed the party cadres to tackle the forces that were inimical to federalism and republican set up.
    Addressing the fifth Memorial Day function of late Maoist leader Posta Bahadur Bogati on Monday, he stressed the need for discouraging the anarchic elements which were creating confusion among the masses regarding federalism and republican set-up.
    “There are some elements which are trying to block the sun rays with their palms, there are rumours, and we should be aware of them and tackle them,” Prachanda said.
    He also expressed his dissatisfaction over the way his party has been functioning.
    Stating that the NCP has a goal to prepare the foundation of socialism through development and prosperity, he said that individualistic and self-centric attitude has been flourishing in the party.
    “We are being encircled by the capitalists and imperialists from all directions,” Prachanda said.

