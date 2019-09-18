Pre-commission before construction of projects!

By Our Reporter

It was revealed that neraly 2.5 billion ruppees was bribed from 1,848 contracts , that were unable to accoplish the given tasks within the given timeframe.

The politicians and others had asked from 2 per cent to 5 per cent of the total contract amount as commission while the additional same amount was provided as bribe in name of ‘mobilisation in advance’.

Now the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has been investigating into 50 of such development projects.

It is stated that a contratcor has to provide 2.5 per cent of the total contract amount in the form of bribe while signing the contract. Similarly, he has to provide same amount while receiving the mobilisation fund. Additional 5 per cent is provided before the construction work begins.

By now 1,800 contracts have remained non-functional, and 1,000of them have failed to complete their works even after the expanding their terms for the second time.

A total of Rs. 119 billion has been invested in the non-functional contracts whereas they are found to have distributed Rs. 2.36 as bribe in advance and in total their bribe amount before they started their work has reached Rs. 5.31 billion.