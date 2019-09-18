  • Wednesday 18th September 2019
People's Review

Speaker Mahara dissatisfied with the way House Committee functioning

  • Published on: September 18, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara has urged the parliamentary committees to help regulate the government activities instead of creating hurdles.
    “You can regulate the government activities and suggest for better public delivery. However, you should not act to restrict such activities,” he said while speaking at an interaction organised by parliamentary reporters on Monday.
    He said that the House panels should co-operate with the government for the latter’s better performance by regulating its activities.
    The speaker expressed worries over the increasing distance between the government and the parliamentary panels and reminded the lawmakers of their roles and responsibilities in the panels of the both Houses. He asked the lawmakers not to contain the government’s role but stay aware to guide the government towards right path.
    Earlier, Prime Minister Oli had also expressed similar views on the parliament committees.
    In Nepal, the parliamentary committees often restrict the government plans to push ahead major development activities, causing unnecessary delay in taking decisions. The best example might be their effort to prevent the Nepal Airlines from purchasing new planes in the past.

