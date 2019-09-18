Tarundal dispute deepens in NC

By Our Reporter

Growing factionalism in the Nepali Congress has again surfaced with the sharp division in the Tarun Dal, the powerful youth wing of the party.

The dispute in the Tarun Dal culminated in the sacking of its general secretary Bhupendra Jung Shahi.

Chairman of Tarun Dal Jit Jung Basnet sent a letter to Shahi on Sunday stating that he was dismissed from the post of general secretary as well as the organisation.

In a statement Basnet said Shahi was scrapped of the membership of the organisation.

The dispute had reached a new height after general secretary Shahi withdrew the action taken by chair Basnet against Sindhupalchowk vice chair of the organisation Sagun Shrestha.

Likewise, Shahi nominated Sita Prasad Yadav as district chair of the organisation in Sarlahi without apprising Basnet of his decision.

Basnet and Shahi represent the rival faction in the party.

When Tarun Dal has been unable to hold its general convention, the dispute may lead to the scrapping of the entire organisation sooner or later, if not only the removal of the office bearers.