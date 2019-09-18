Three-nation tourism fair to be organised

By Our Reporter

With the purpose of tourism promotion and attracting tourists in the Visit Nepal Year 2020, the Nepal-India-China expo is scheduled to be organised from 21 to 24 February, next year, according to the Nepal Visit Year 2020 Secretariat.

The Secretariat has assigned the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal to coordinate the tourism fair.

Suraj Vaidya, national coordinator of the Visit Nepal Year 2020, addressing a press conference held on Wednesday, said that the event will be effective to bring two million tourists in the year, also, it will give positive message about Nepal to foreigners.

“The two countries are our neighbours and we have expected to meet our target with the tourists visiting from these countries”, said Vaidya.

He sought for the positive role of the media sector to success of the Visit Nepal Year.

The Expo will be participated in by above two hundred buyers, above one hundred sellers and above 50 journalists from China and India, it is informed. Above one thousand tourism experts, local organizations and government organs will attend the expo, according to the Secretariat.