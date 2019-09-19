  • Thursday 19th September 2019
Naturalized citizenship on arrival or after seven years?

  • Published on: September 19, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 19 September: The Federal Parliament is on debate on whether to wait seven years or provide immediately naturalized citizenship to foreign daughter-in-laws. NC and Rastriya Janata Party are demanding to continue the existing citizenship law introduced in 2063 BS, under which, one foreign daughter-in-law can get citizenship immediately. Ruling Nepal Communist Party has demanded to amend the law with the provision of spending seven years to get such a citizenship.

    The No 2 Province is the province in which all the eight districts are bordered with India.

    There is the trend of cross-border marriage. Of late, the trend of marrying Indian girls by Nepali boys has increased. According to report, every year, above 5000 Indian girls come in the Province no 2 as bride, however, there is very nominal number of girls going to India as bride, according to the Kantipur daily report.

    According to the District Administration Office in Dhanusha, the number of daughter-in-laws receiving naturalized citizenship has increased by three times in the last five years.

