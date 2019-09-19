NCP to organize workshop on Xi Jinping Path

Kathmandu, 19 September: The School Department in the Nepal Communist Party has scheduled to organize workshop on Chinese President Xi Jinping Path.

The workshop will be held in Kathmandu on 23 and 24 September. In the workshop, President Xi formulated political philosophy and principles will be discussed, according to Ishwor Pokhrel, chief, School Department.

Representatives of the Chinese Communist Party have already arrived in Kathmandu and chief of the Foreign Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Song Tao is arriving Kathmandu on Saturday. He is going to inaugurate the workshop, according to reports.

People’s News Monitoring Service