People’s representatives crazy for foreign junket

    Kathmandu, 19 September: People’s representatives are elected with the commitment of working for welfare of the people. This is the mandate received by the people’s representatives.

    So far, people’s representatives, by forgetting the mandate, are found becoming crazy for visiting foreign countries. Everyday a large number of people’s representatives are found going foreign countries.

    According to the latest report, in last 14 months, 300 people’s representatives have visited foreign countries, according to the Federal Affairs and General Administration Ministry, reports Rajdhani daily. In the fiscal year 2075-76, till now, 299 people’s representatives have gone for foreign trip.

    Mostly representatives — mayor, deputy mayor, chairman — from Metropolitan Corporations, Sob-Metropolitan Corporations, Municipalities, Rural Municipalities are found visiting foreign countries.

