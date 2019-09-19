  • Thursday 19th September 2019
People's Review

Rs 50 billion investment in hydropower at risk

  • Published on: September 19, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 19 September: Private sector investors in hydropower projects have faced their investment worth Rs 50 billion at risk due to the government’s reluctance in providing them financial incentives.

    According to Karobar daily, earlier, the government had expressed commitment for refunding five million rupees per MW against VAT payment and introducing postpaid rate to the projects completed by 2071 BS. The government is yet to fulfill its commitment, according to IPPAN, organization of the independent energy producers.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

