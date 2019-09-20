American support under Millennium Challenge Cooperation in dilemma

Kathmandu, 20 September: The 55 billion rupees worth US grant for Nepal under the Millennium Challenge Cooperation has remained impending as the Federal Parliament didn’t endorse the package.

Due to the provision of taking consent of India while implementing the projects under the Cooperation, the Federal Parliament has not endorsed the grant.

The Nepal government had registered the US grant proposal at the Federal Parliament in July.

Americans had expected approval of the grant by September, however, the House session ended without approving the American proposal.

As the Americans described the MCC project as the part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Nepal government has faced an odd position. Furthermore, from the provision of taking consent of India, the government is facing problem, today’s newspapers have reported.

