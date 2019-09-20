Constitution under threat from those in power

Kathmandu, 20 September: Today is the constitution day and the government has declared national holiday to observe the day with much fanfare. However, there is no enthusiasm among the people as the system has failed to deliver their expectations, today’s newspapers have commented on this side.

More importantly, the newspapers have indicated towards the indifference attitude of the political party in the government – Federal Socialist Party led by DPM Upendra Yadav.

Furthermore, the Tarai based Rastriya Janata Party has said to observe the day as a black day.

In Province No 2, there is the coalition government led by Federal Socialist Party and Rastriya Janata Party. The government itself is divided on observing the constitution day.

Whatever be the attitude of the political parties, mainly the general public has understood that the present constitution has brought prosperity of the political leaders not the people.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that some sections have become active to collapse the constitution and he has also warned to encounter those anti-constitutional elements.

NCP co-chairman and former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal has urged his party workers to retaliate against the anti-constitutional elements.

Nevertheless, the newspapers have reported that if there is threat to the constitution that is from the performance of those leaders who are in power. Their non-performance, involvement on rampant corruption, willing to perform above the constitution and trying to act as the new king are main hurdles for success of the constitution, newspapers have reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service