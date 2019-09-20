Government to bring new law for use of local textiles

Kathmandu, 20 September: Finance Minister Yubraj Khatiwada has said that the government is preparing the policy to use locally manufactured textiles in Nepal Army, Nepal Police, teaching institutions, hospitals, among others.

He informed that the government has planned to amend the provision on the public procurement law to use local textiles.

Inaugurating the textile expo at Bhrikutimandap exhibition center, the Minister said that the domestic textile may play remarkable role to increase exports.

He also said that the government is ready to help those investors egger to invest in industrial sector.

People’s News Monitoring Service