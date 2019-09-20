  • Friday 20th September 2019
Mohan Baidhay group organises demonstration against constitution

  • Published on: September 20, 2019

    Kathmandu, 20 September: On the one hand, the government, by mobilizing Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police and government service holders, celebrated the 4th constitution day with great fanfare, on the other, some political group, including Mohan Baidhay group organised demonstration in the capital demanding immediate scrap of the constitution.

    At the corner meeting held at Bashantapur, the speakers opined that the leaders have made the present constitution as the begging pot. They opined that the constitution is not in the welfare of nobody else.

    They also remarked that the government enjoying two-thirds majority has confirmed themselves as incapable.

