Retaliate anarchist elements

Kathmandu, 20 September: Nepal Communist Party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda has remarked that some anarchist elements are active to alter the present system achieved through struggle and sacrifice of the people. Such elements are creating confusion about the system, therefore, people should stand to retaliate them.

While extending greetings on the occasion of the constitution day, Prachanda has remarked that regressive force has become active, thus, all should remain alert against them. He, however, didn’t identify who were the regressive elements.

People’s News Monitoring Service