  • Friday 20th September 2019
Retaliate anarchist elements

  • Published on: September 20, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 20 September: Nepal Communist Party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda has remarked that some anarchist elements are active to alter the present system achieved through struggle and sacrifice of the people. Such elements are creating confusion about the system, therefore, people should stand to retaliate them.

    While extending greetings on the occasion of the constitution day, Prachanda has remarked that regressive force has become active, thus, all should remain alert against them. He, however, didn’t identify who were the regressive elements.

