Where is PM’s constitution day message?

Kathmandu, 20 September: On the occasion of the constitution day, the government received greetings and congratulations from all over the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping to American President Donald Trump has extended greetings to Nepal, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Surprising to note, the Nepali people didn’t get the constitution day message from the PM. Sources have stated that the PM’s secretariat had forgotten to issue the constitution day message, whereas President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, along with other high-level dignitaries extended the constitution day message to the nation, reports Drishti Online portal, learnt to be closed to the Oli camp in the Nepal Communist Party.

The government media receive such congratulatory message one day earlier to the event from VVIPs’s secretariat but this year the PM’s office didn’t send the message, said a journalist working with the Rastriya Sambad Samittee (RSS), government news agency.

PM Oli, however, extended congratulatory message to the nation from his twitter account.

People’s News Monitoring Service