Whether Pachanda is envoy of Delhi or Nepali leader, it has become difficult to know: Narayanman Bijukche

  • Published on: September 20, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 20 September: Nepal Majdoor Kishan Party’s chairman Narayanman Bijukche has remarked that whether NCP co-chair Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda is the envoy of Delhi or Nepali leader, it has become difficult to know.

    Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the seventh national convention of the party, Bijukche said that the Maoist party has merged into the anarchist party UML’s capitalist path from where it never can come out.

    He said that currently the Nepal Communist Party is doing principle-less politics just to corner the NC from the mainstream politics, he said, reports Ratopati Online Portal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

