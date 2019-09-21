Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit confirmed

Kathmandu, 21 September: Chinese President Xi Jinping is paying a state visit to Nepal in second week of October. As per the discussions of the diplomatic channels in Nepal and China, President Xi is paying a two-day state visit here, reports Naya Patrika daily.

President Xi is going to India on 11 October at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Upon his return from India, Xi is visiting Nepal. As per the schedule, he will spend one night in Kathmandu and return to Beijing. However, both the sides have not disclosed the visit date.

Prime Minister’s foreign affairs advisor Dr Ranaj Bhattarai informed to the Naya Patrika, “It is true that the Chinese President is paying a visit, however, the date is yet to be fixed. The visit date will be announced after confirmation of the visit date”, he said.

Nepal has already proposed for announcement of construction of the Kerung-Kathmandu railway line by the Chinese side during the President Xi’s visit. According to the highly placed source, discussions are being held on two modalities of construction. First model is that the Chinese side should announce construction of the railway line and as a gesture, the Nepal government will take 10 percent of the total investment as soft loan from China and rest of the amount should be on grant.

People’s News Monitoring Service