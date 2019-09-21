Kathmandu, 21 September: Senior advocate Dr Bhimarjun Acharya has written an article entitled “Constitution day under the government imperative” in the Annapurna Post.

He has remarked that the constitution day was observed all over the country under the government imperative. The constitution is regarded as the document of the people’s belief and it is the manifesto of the nation. Therefore, such occasions have to be observed spontaneously by the people, not as per the government order.

The government order was needed for participation of the people at the constitution day event just in four years of promulgation of the constitution. It has created a question that whether the constitution has lost the public belief, Acharya has stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service