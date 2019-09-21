Don’t join Indo-Pacific Strategy: Nepali experts

Kathmandu, 21 September: Nepali experts in different fields have warned the Nepal government for not joining the Indo-Pacific Strategy initiated by the US. They have stressed on clarifying Nepal’s foreign policy, reports Ratopati Online portal.

Speaking at an interaction programme organised on Saturday on “Indo-Pacific Strategy and Nepal” participants remarked that Nepal should not be the playground of foreign powers. The government should develop its foreign policy accordingly, they opined.

Sameer Singh of the Progressive Writers’ Association opined that foreign powers are trying to establish their hegemony on Nepal’s economy and culture.

He further opined that to establish their cultural domination in Nepal, the Westerners are doing the politics of religion through conversion of the Hindu and Buddhist religious people into Christianity.

He further said that although India is a secular country, she is trying to restore Hindu religion in Nepal to create her space for political domination.

He informed that to isolate China, a raising power, the US has introduced Indo-Pacific Strategy, therefore, Nepal should not join camp of the imperialist force.

He also said that the present academicians lack the vision of the Great King Prithivinarayan Shah on Nepal’s foreign policy. Nepal should introduce its foreign policy on the base of the policy introduced by Prithivinarayan Shah, Jungabahadur Rana, King Mahendra, he remarked.

Dr Nandabahadur Singh, Dr Mrigendra Bahadur Karki, CP Gajurel, among others also condemned the American policy of isolating China.

People’s News Monitoring Service