Hindus warn to launch decisive agitation nationwide

Kathmandu, 21 September: The World Hindu Youth Organisation International Committee has warned to launch strong agitation if the government will not release Hindu activists within 48 hours.

The committee has also denounced the act of placing explosives at the Pashupatinath Temple premises.

As a press conference organised by the Committee on 21 September condemned the arrest of the Hindu activists who were organising peaceful protest programme at the Indrajatra Festival in Bashantapur.

Chairman of the Shivasena Nepal Anil Basnet and others are in police custody since the Indrajatra Festival.

Committee chairman Sagar Thapa has warnd to launch nationwide protest if the arrested Hindu activists will not be released in 48 hours, reports Reporters Nepal Online Portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service