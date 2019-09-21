Sher Bahadur Deuba in Dasain shopping

Kathmandu, 21 September: NC president and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the Expo organised on the occasion of the Dasain-Tihar festivals at Bhrikutimandap and also purchased some goods for his personal use.

Deuba was seen shopping of clothes and shoes in the Expo organised by the Association of Textile Industries and stalls run by four big Nepali shoes companies.

At the expo organised to promote Nepal made textiles and shoes, Deuba purchased clothes for Durwa-Surwal and shoes for him. Deuba had reached there at 11 am and inspected all the stalls with Nepal made items very keenly. After the visit, President Deuba urged all the party leaders and workers to use Nepal made goods, reports Hamrakura Online portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service