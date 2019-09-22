  • Sunday 22nd September 2019
People's Review

Ajit Dhovel becomes more powerful in India

  • Published on: September 22, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 22 September: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national security advisor Ajit Dhovel has become more powerful in the Indian politics.

    Dhovel has received all the responsibility under the Indian External Affairs Ministry. Now onward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar should report to Dhovel. National security, policy, foreign affairs, external affairs ministry, Indian Diaspora affairs, defence, internal security, atomic energy and investigation departments related ministries’ responsibility will be taken by Dhovel, according to the Indian External Affairs ministry.

    Earlier, Indian external intelligence RAW was reporting to PM Modi, from now onward, it will also report to Dhovel.

    In Modi’s second tenure, Dhovel has been rewarded with ministerial level status and with the new responsibilities, he is responsible for analyzing and formulating Indian policy towards the neighbouring countries, according to Ratopati Online portal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

