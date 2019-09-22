Americans unhappy with the government

Kathmandu, 22 September: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and American ambassador Randy Berry held a meeting today.

At the meeting held at Baluatar residence of the PM, both the parties discussed on issues related to implementation of the agreements endorsed between the countries earlier, according to the American embassy, reports Setopati Online portal.

According to the People’s Review weekly sources, the American diplomats have become embarrassed from the attitude of the Nepal, government.

Lately, the American diplomats have been embarrassed from reluctance of the Nepal government in accepting the Millennium Challenge Cooperation.

The American ambassador was expecting endorsement of the project by the Nepal government by September but the Nepali officials have shown reluctance on implementation of the MCC project.

The government had informed to the American ambassador saying that the grant project should be endorsed from the federal parliament. It was expected that the grant project would have been endorsed by the recently concluded parliament session, nevertheless, the parliament session concluded last week without endorsing the American grant project. This has created chaos on the fate of the American grant project.

The Nepal government and the ruling party have understood that the grant project is the project under the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS). Also, the NCP leaders have understood that IPS is a military alliance and Nepal should not join on such an alliance which is amid at encircling China.

Lately, American diplomats are found clarifying that this is not a strategy but a policy which is not aimed against China.

In the recent past, NCP co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda’s remarks during the meeting with the Chinese foreign Minister has also created suspect to the American diplomats here.

To conclude, Americans are not satisfied from the performance of the Nepal government towards the US.

