Comprehensive interaction between the communist parties of Nepal and China

Kathmandu, 22 September: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and Communist Party of China (CPC) are going to hold comprehensive interaction on deferent ideological issues on 23 and 24 September.

NCP and CPC leaders will hold comprehensive interaction, informed Devendra Poudel, deputy chief of the School Department of NCP.

Chinese Foreign Department chief Song Tao led delegation will participate at the two-day workshop.

Seminar paper will be presented by the Chinese leaders on CPC’s functioning and role, whereas, NCP leaders will present paper on NCP‘s functioning and role.

Three Chinese leaders and also three NCP leaders will present their paper at the workshop, said Poudel.

NCP chair and PM KP Oli is going to inaugurate the workshop amidst a function chaired by DPM and School Department chief Ishwor Pokhrel.

Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping’s vision, thought and philosophy will be discussed during the workshop.

People’s News Monitoring Service