Kathmandu, 22 September: Due to lack of containers to load goods, the goods imported for Dasain and Tihar festivals have been dumped in stores in Kerung.

As the road to Rasuwagari has been disrupted due to the rains, container scarcity has been witnessed in Kerung. The Pashang Lhamu Highway is disrupted due to landslides in different places.

