Home Minister Thapa calls security meeting after meeting with Chinese envoy

  • Sunday 22nd September 2019
  • Published on: September 22, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 22 September: Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi called on Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa this afternoon.

    The meeting was related to the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Xinping.

    Immediately after the meeting, Home Minister Thapa called a meeting of the chief of the security organs.

    Minister Thapa has called the security chiefs’ meeting on issues related to  security concern expressed by the Chinese envoy during President Xi’s visit in Nepal.

    The meeting was attended by Home secretary Premkumar Rai, IGP Sarbendra Khanal, Armed Police IGP Shailendra Khanal, NID chief Ganesh Adhikari  and Nepal Army’s high level officer, according to the Nepal Khabar Online portal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

