Kathmandu, 22 September: The Nepal Communist Party secretariat meeting held on Saturday named chairman and secretary of the six metropolis corporations. After 16 months of unification of the then UML and Maoist Center, the leaders have been able to finalize the party leadership in six metropolis corporations, reports Rajdhani daily.

The meeting held in Baluatar was chaired by party co-chair KP Sharma Oli.

People’s News Monitoring Service