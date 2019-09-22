PM Oli dissatisfied with his own party’s MPs

Kathmandu, 22 September: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed dissatisfaction with the MPs from his own party, Nepal Communist Party.

PM Oli has expressed dissatisfaction saying that they were unable to perform effective role in the Federal Parliament session.

MPs were seen reluctant while defending the government and also were not seen active to endorse some important bills in the Parliament, the PM has complained.

Main opposition party NC and regressive force are making efforts to encircle the government by spreading confusion among the people, even though, the MPs from ruling party didn’t stand strongly to counter such groups, PM has expressed dissatisfaction on the role of the MPs, reports Annapurna Post daily

People’s News Monitoring Service