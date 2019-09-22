  • Sunday 22nd September 2019
People's Review

Split in Cement Producing Association

  • Published on: September 22, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 22 September: Along with election of new leadership under the chair of Dhurba Thapa in the Cement Producing Association elected on Thursday, a group has quit the Association.

    Around two dozen cement producers have quit the umbrella organization. They have alleged that the present leadership is reluctant on responding ongoing problems faced by the cement producers. Board member of the Arghakhachi Cement and former president of the FNCCI Pashupati Murarka said that there is the need of reviewing the present standard introduced by the government, however, the present leadership has adopted the very standard.

    Also, he said that while producing quality cement, the level of Magnesium Oxide (MGO) should be 6 percent but the present leadership has accepted only 5 percent of MGO. China has maintained 6 percent of MGO, whereas India has maintained only 5 percent, he said.

    Murarka said that Nepal has become self reliant on cement and there is the need to seek Indian market by producing standard cement.

    He said, on the above issues, dispute was surfaced with the present leadership chaired by Dhurba Thapa.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Ajit Dhovel becomes more powerful in India
    Ajit Dhovel becomes more powerful in India
    India: Gross human rights abuses in Kashmir continue
    India: Gross human rights abuses in Kashmir continue
    Split in Cement Producing Association
    Split in Cement Producing Association
    Comprehensive interaction between the communist parties of Nepal and China
    Comprehensive interaction between the communist parties of Nepal and China
    Dasain goods dumped in Kerung
    Dasain goods dumped in Kerung
    NCP secretariat meeting names chairman and secretary in 6 metropolis corporations
    NCP secretariat meeting names chairman and secretary in 6 metropolis corporations
    PM Oli dissatisfied with his own party’s MPs
    PM Oli dissatisfied with his own party’s MPs
    Don’t join Indo-Pacific Strategy: Nepali experts
    Don’t join Indo-Pacific Strategy: Nepali experts
    Hindus warn to launch decisive agitation nationwide
    Hindus warn to launch decisive agitation nationwide
    Government plans to assign Munich Airport to handle Bhairahawa Airport
    Government plans to assign Munich Airport to handle Bhairahawa Airport

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology