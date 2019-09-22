Split in Cement Producing Association

Kathmandu, 22 September: Along with election of new leadership under the chair of Dhurba Thapa in the Cement Producing Association elected on Thursday, a group has quit the Association.

Around two dozen cement producers have quit the umbrella organization. They have alleged that the present leadership is reluctant on responding ongoing problems faced by the cement producers. Board member of the Arghakhachi Cement and former president of the FNCCI Pashupati Murarka said that there is the need of reviewing the present standard introduced by the government, however, the present leadership has adopted the very standard.

Also, he said that while producing quality cement, the level of Magnesium Oxide (MGO) should be 6 percent but the present leadership has accepted only 5 percent of MGO. China has maintained 6 percent of MGO, whereas India has maintained only 5 percent, he said.

Murarka said that Nepal has become self reliant on cement and there is the need to seek Indian market by producing standard cement.

He said, on the above issues, dispute was surfaced with the present leadership chaired by Dhurba Thapa.

People’s News Monitoring Service