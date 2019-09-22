  • Sunday 22nd September 2019
TIA to provide facility package to the airlines during off-hours

  • Published on: September 22, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 22 September: The Tourism and Civil Aviation Ministry is doing homework for providing concessional package to the airlines operating flights during off-hours by introducing scientific slot.
    Minister Yogesh Bhattarai informed that there is low pressure during 5 to 8 pm and from 8 to 11 pm, TIA will remain very busy.

    Through the scientific management the Ministry has planned for optimum use of such off-hours by introducing services of new airlines, he informed.

    He also informed that after December, after completion of the runway and taxiway construction works, TIA will be operated for round the clock. Currently, it is being operated for 14 hours daily, Online Khabar reports.

