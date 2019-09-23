  • Monday 23rd September 2019
27 thousand security personnel to be mobilized during Chinese President Xi’s stay in Kathnandu

  Published on: September 23, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 23 September: During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s stay in Kathmandu a total of 27 security personnel will be mobilized.

    According to a high-ranking officer, who attended the security meeting chaired by Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa on Sunday afternoon, the Chinese side has expressed special concern on security assurance from the Nepal side.

    The Nepali side has briefed to the Chinese side that the four security organs have jointly developed a security arrangement and they will jointly deploy 27 thousand security personnel for the security of the Chinese President, the officer informed, reports Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

