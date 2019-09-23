NCP in Xi path

Kathmandu, 23 September: The joint workshop between the ruling Nepal Communist Part and Communist Party of China is going to be started on Monday (today).

Barhakhari Online portal has reported that the Workshop is scheduled to be started at 4.45 pm this afternoon at the Yak & Yeti Hotel. The delegation members of the Chinese Communist Party will give political and ideological instruction to the NCP party. NCP has said it as ideological exchange. Organisation Department chief of the Chinese Communist Party Song Tao is arriving Kathmandu at 12.45 pm. Chinese Party School Department chief and members of the Organisation Department are, around 50 members, are arriving Kathmandu to take part at the workshop.

Amidst the workshop, the two communist parties are going to sign some agreements for mutual cooperation.

The workshop will conclude on Tuesday, 24 September. KP Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal co-chairmen of NCP will jointly inaugurate the workshop.

Party’s co-chairmen Oli and Dahal will address the inaugural session of the workshop. At the second session of the workshop, Song Tao, organization department chief will present special programme paper.

The Tuesday session of the workshop will atart at 10 am at the same hotel. On Tuesday’s session, separate papers will be presented on party’s three departments – party school, organization and foreign departments. The paper will focus on Xi Jinping’s thought that adopted by the CPC, ideological and political action plan and China’s role in global changing scenario including belt and road, Chinese observation on the world communist movement.

NCP leaders believe that the present workshop should be observed along with the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi.

We should understand that earlier to Xi’s visit, his thoughts were arrived in Nepal, said the NCP leaders.

The workshop organised on the even of President Xi’s visit is meaningful and whether NCP is following the Xi path, political observers speculate.

