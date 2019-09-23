  • Monday 23rd September 2019
Xi’s upcoming visit will be successful: PM Oli

  Published on: September 23, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 23 September: The Chinese delegation led by chief of the International Department, Song Tao called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today at PM’s official residence Baluatar.

    During the meeting Tao said that China is ready to support Nepal on its journey to prosperity.

    The visiting Chinese team expressed the confidence for further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

    Online Khabar reports that in response, PM Oli expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping will be successful and Nepal would play the role to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to Dr Kundan Aryal, PM’s press advisor.

