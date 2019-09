Kathmandu, 24 September: Narayanman Bijukche is leading the Nepal Majdoor Kishan Party as the chairman for last 44 years continuously. Giving continuity to his leadership, the recent national convention of the party has elected Bijukche as the chairman for next tenure as well.

The seventh national convention of the party concluded on Monday has reelected Bijukche as the party chairman, reports Onlinekhabar.

People’s News Monitoring Service