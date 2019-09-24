NCP and CPC establish sisterly relations

Kathmandu, 24 September: Nepal Communist Party and Communist Party of China have established sisterly relations.

The two political parties have signed a six-point memorandum of understanding.

NCP foreign department chief Madhav Nepal and CPC foreign department chief Song Tao, at the presence of the party chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, signed the six-pint agreement.

It is stated in the agreement for continuing high-level cooperation for next five years.

Accordingly, it has been agreed to conduct high-level bilateral exchange visits and exchange of political discussions.

The leaders from the two partiesalso agreed to exchange development models of each other countries.

The MoU is based on the following areas:

High-level visits Study visit of the party workers to each other countries Exchange of experiences and cooperation Exchange of youths and local leaders’ visit to each other country. Promotion of people’s level relations (intellectuals, citizens’ organisations, media). Organising yearly programmes on the basis of thoughts and principles.

(Based on report produced by Ratopati Online portal)

People’s News Monitoring Service