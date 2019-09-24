NCP leaders apprise Xi’s thought

Kathmandu, 24 September: Almost all leaders including Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, speaking on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s thought, explained it as a new modality of development, prosperity and establishing peaceful international relations.

Nepal Communist Part and Communist Party of China jointly organised two-day long workshop on Xi’s thought in Kathmandu. Speaking at the inaugural session of the workshop on Monday, almost all NCP leaders have apprised Xi’s thoughts and urged for developing partnership between the two parties.

PM Oli, who is also the chairman of NCP, said that although China is a powerful nation, it has no arrogance of power.

The nations, after gaining power, become arrogant but China, although a powerful nation, has never tried to encroach and moving forward with the policy of peaceful friendship, Oli said, according to Kantipur daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service