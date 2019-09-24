Nepal may become sandwich in the US-China tussle

Kathmandu, 24 September: The ruling Nepal Communist Party and the government may collapse the country, concerned persons in politics and diplomacy have started to express worry. Two big nations American and China are engaged in confrontation and due to the act of the political leaders, Nepal is going to be sandwich of the two big nations, they have expressed worry, writes Dharmendra Karna in Karobar daily.

The have remarked that the leaders of the political parties should not speak on diplomatic and serious political agreements as like they are speaking in the public assembly.

Remarks made by NCP co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal during his recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Nepal is not going to join the Indo-Pacific Strategy was a blunder.

On the other hand, Prime Minister and co-chair of NCP KP Sharma Oli expressed dissatisfaction on the role of the MPs for not endorsing the project related to the IPS [Millennium Challenge Cooperation] from the Parliament. These developments indicate that whether Nepal is going to fall into crisis, worry has been surfaced, it is reported in Karobar daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service