  • Tuesday 24th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal tilts towards China

  • Published on: September 24, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 24 September: The ruling Nepal Communist Party has been tilted with China.

    The communist parties of the two countries, while discussing on Xi’ thoughts in Kathmandu, have decided to establish relations between them, writes Ramkrishna Adhikari in Annapurna Post daily.

    The two parties have developed strategic policy to understand each other’s ideology, principle and experiments and move forward towards socialism, states the Daily.

