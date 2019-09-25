Across the Himalayas

More people in Tibet’s tourist city shake off poverty

The city of Nyingchi in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has made good progress in poverty eradication, the government of the city has announced.

The local government said more than 23,000 people in the city have been lifted out of poverty since 2016, with the poverty headcount ratio of the city dropping from 16.4 percent to 0.33 percent.

The city has striven to develop tourism and special husbandry to promote employment and increase the income of local impoverished residents. A total of 510 targeted poverty alleviation projects have been carried out since 2016, with 385 completed.

Vice Mayor Xu Longhai said that so far, the city has invested nearly 1.65 billion yuan (about 230 million U.S. dollars) in poverty alleviation projects.

All six counties and one district of the city have shaken off poverty as planned, according to the local government.

The battle against poverty is one of the “three tough battles” that the country must win to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020. To achieve the goal, China needs to lift around 30 million poor rural residents out of poverty between 2018 and 2020. Xinhua

Top political advisor stresses poverty alleviation in Tibet

China’s top political advisor Wang Yang has underlined the efforts to win the battle against poverty in Southwest China’s Tibet autonomous region.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during a research trip from Monday to Wednesday in Tibet.

While notable progress has been made in Tibet’s poverty alleviation campaign, more efforts should be made to sustain the achievements, Wang stressed.

On top of making sure that people are kept warm and fed, more efforts should be made to ensure they are covered by compulsory education, basic medical care and safe housing, he said.

Authorities should focus on consolidating the poverty relief results, making efforts to prevent people from returning to poverty after being lifted out of it, Wang said.

Local specialty industries such as tourism and clean energy should be further developed while economic development should be in line with environmental protection and resource conservation, he said.

He also called for more coordination in poverty relief, religious work and the fight against separatism. Xinhua