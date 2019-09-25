Congested Singhadurwar

Prime Minister Khadgaprasad Sharma Oli laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of the Federal Parliament inside the Singhadurwar premises.

Singhadurwar is the office of the chief executive and many many other ministries. Also, the Supreme Court is in the Singhadurwar premises. The Supreme Court is feeling congested and it is trying to occupy more space even by ousting the Department of Archeology aside the Supreme Court.

Already, due to lack of concentration of vehicle parking areas, some ministries have started to a face parking problem already. After some years, there will be a huge parking problem inside Singhadurwar.

Why all three organs – executive, legislature and judiciary needed to be kept at one place, it is not justifiable.

During the panchayat days, with the view of decentralization, the government had decided to construct a parliament (the then Rastriya Panchayat) building in Lalitpur and the Supreme Court in Bhaktapur. The idea was that such a plan would help to develop these districts simultaneously with the capital district Kathmandu.

This babbler believes, even if the federal parliament will be located in Banepa or Dhulikhel, there will be no problem. The new places will get the opportunity for development.

For the expansion of the Supreme Court, the venue where many service receiving public have to visit, it has tried to shift the Department of Archeology from the present place. Officials say that if shifted, the Department will lose many of the historically important preserved documents. Therefore, the Department is seeking public support to stay at the same place. Again, the government is trying to occupy the land used by the Nepal Army barrack. The Army is saying that its presence in Singhadurwar is necessary to maintain security and the present land occupied by the NA is necessary for it.

Then why the government needed to keep the Supreme Court and Federal Parliament inside the Singhadurwar by disturbing existing offices? In the long-run, Singhadurwar will become more congested and it will become difficult to receive service by the people from such a congested place.

Still, things can be corrected by following the Panchayat days’ strategy!

BRB’s worry

Baburam Bhattarai is really a suspicious leader who is always provoking ethnic and indigenous communities and always acting in the vested interests of the foreigners rather than the Nepali people’s greater interests.

Just recently, Bhattarai remarked for providing citizenship on arrival to not only those foreign daughters-in-law but also to those sons-in-law. Baburam Bhattarai seems really worried from not providing citizenship to the foreign sons-in-law! Sure, he made such a remark to please his bosses in South block. He has advised the Nepali political leaders for not worrying on foreign sons-in-law capturing power and ruling the country!

President’s satire on Deuba

The government observed the fourth constitution day nationwide through a circular issued by the government for compulsory presence of the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police and all the civil servicemen.

Constitutional expert Dr Bhimarjun Acharya has thus remarked that such an occasion has to be observed by the people spontaneously. He has said, whether the constitution has lost the people’s trust, thus it needed to announce a compulsory order to observe the event!

In Kathmandu, the Day was observed with big fanfare at Tundikhel where President Bidhya Bhandari, VP Nandakishor Pun, PM KP Oli and other VIPs were present. Sher Bahadur Deuba, NC president and leader of the main opposition party, addressing the function, criticized the government and he received applause from the audience.

President Bhandari, addressing the very function later said that she was unable to hear what Deuba had said!

Bhandari’s remark has become viral in social networks. So far, some have felt that Bhandari was indicating towards the defect of the sound system, on the other hand, some were saying that it was a satire on Deuba, who cannot pronounce words clearly.

Ironic

The government made a huge hue and cry about celebrating the just concluded Constitution Day for three days. The organizing committee was headed by none other than the Prime Minister himself. But the majority of the people seemed least bothered, while dealing with a tough time just to make ends meet, specially when two big religious ceremonies are round the corner. Instead, only the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police seemed to be the biggest participants in the official ceremony attended by the President and other top politicians. And to think, these were the very government forces fighting a brutal war with those who are in power now and making big noises about a hastily written constitution. How ironic!