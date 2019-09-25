Bam Dev abandons the idea of contesting by-election

By Our Reporter

Bam Dev Gautam of the Nepal Communist Party has said that he will not contest the by-election from Kaski. He took the surprising decision after reaching a conclusion that he will not get cooperation from the party to win the polls.

The Kaski seat of the House Representatives has remained vacant after the demise of Rabindra

Adhikari in a chopper crash in February this year.

Bam Dev unexpectedly lost the 2017 polls in Bardia and he has accused the party leaders and cadres

for sabotaging him in the polls.

When the NCP nearly won a two-thirds majority in 2017 polls, Bam Dev was one of the two key NPC candidates to lose the polls. Narayan Kaji Shrestha had lost the election to Dr. Baburam Bhattarai in

Gorkha.

It was reported that Gautam decided not to contest the elections from Kaski after he feared that the local NPC cadres would vote against him. He said to have minutely studied the situation in the cons tituency before taking the decision.

Earlier, he had tried to vacate Kathmandu 7 constituency by convincing Ram Bir Manandhar to resign, but his plan failed after a big NO from party chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

But this time, Oli pressed him to contest the polls from Kaski, which Gautam has finally refused.