  • Wednesday 25th September 2019
People's Review

Constitution Day observed amidst protest

  • Published on: September 25, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    The nation on Friday observed the Constitution Day in somewhat in an awkward way. The government had to issue a decree to the civil servants and other organisations for their compulsorily presence in the ceremony while in State 2, only Chief Minister Lal Babu Raut and civil servants marked it. Ministers, lawmakers and local level representatives did not attend the Constitution Day events.
    Instead, in some places the activists of the Madhes-based parties display black flag to protest the Day.
    In Kathmandu and elsewhere personnel from the Nepali Army Nepal Police, Armed Police and bureaucrats made a remarkable contribution to make the Constitution Day celebrations successful.
    The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has directed secretaries of all ministries to ensure participation of civil servants in the special event ceremonies that held in Kathmandu on the Constitution Day on Friday.
    President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana , Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, , deputy prime ministers, ministers, former prime ministers, former speakers and incumbent state ministers and others were present in the grand ceremony held at Tundikhel.

